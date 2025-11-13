Cadiz: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.1 million in…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The renewable resource company posted revenue of $4.1 million in the period.

