Cable One: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Cable One Inc. (CABO) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $86.5 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $14.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $5.17 per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $376 million in the period.

Cable One shares have declined 63% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $133.42, a drop of 68% in the last 12 months.

