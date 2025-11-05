Bunge Global: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bunge Global SA (BG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $166 million.…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bunge Global SA (BG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $166 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.27 per share.

The agribusiness and food company posted revenue of $22.16 billion in the period.

Bunge Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.30 to $7.60 per share.

Bunge Global shares have risen 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 12% in the last 12 months.

