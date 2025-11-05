Brookfield Renewable: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (BEP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (BEP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $42 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net loss of 23 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 45 cents per share.

The operator of hydroelectric and wind power generation facilities posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $826 million, which missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $868 million.

Brookfield Renewable shares have increased 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BEP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BEP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.