Brookfield Corp.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Brookfield Corporation (BN) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $219 million. The Toronto-based company…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Brookfield Corporation (BN) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $219 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 63 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The asset management company posted revenue of $18.92 billion in the period.

Brookfield Corp. shares have climbed 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.