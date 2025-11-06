Brookdale: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) on Thursday reported a loss of $114.7…

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) on Thursday reported a loss of $114.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The senior housing company posted revenue of $813.2 million in the period.

Brookdale shares have climbed 81% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $9.11, a rise of 41% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BKD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BKD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.