Brighthouse Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $479 million.…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $479 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $7.89. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4.54 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.09 per share.

The annuity and life insurance company posted revenue of $1.82 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.17 billion, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.25 billion.

Brighthouse Financial shares have risen 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $65.70, a rise of 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BHF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BHF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.