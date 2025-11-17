Brady: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brady Corp. (BRC) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $53.9 million. The Milwaukee-based…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brady Corp. (BRC) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $53.9 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $1.21 per share.

The identification and security products maker posted revenue of $405.3 million in the period.

Brady expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.90 to $5.15 per share.

Brady shares have risen slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased nearly 1% in the last 12 months.

