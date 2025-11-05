Bowman Consulting: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $6.3…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $6.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 61 cents per share.

The professional services firm posted revenue of $126 million in the period.

Bowman Consulting shares have increased 78% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $44.43, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

