Boston Omaha: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Boston Omaha: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 13, 2025, 5:25 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Boston Omaha Corp. (BOC) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The provider of real estate and business consulting services posted revenue of $28.7 million in the period.

Boston Omaha shares have decreased 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.32, a drop of 18% in the last 12 months.

