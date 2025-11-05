Blue Owl Tech: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. (OTF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. (OTF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $234.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 32 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $322.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OTF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OTF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.