Blink Charging: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOWIE, Md. (AP) — BOWIE, Md. (AP) — Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) on Thursday reported a loss of $86,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bowie, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 10 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $27 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.3 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.51. A year ago, they were trading at $1.91.

