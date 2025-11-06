BlackLine: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) — WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BlackLine, Inc. (BL) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $5.3…

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) — WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BlackLine, Inc. (BL) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $5.3 million.

The Woodland Hills, California-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $178.3 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $178 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, BlackLine expects its per-share earnings to range from 58 cents to 61 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $182 million to $184 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

BlackLine expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.08 to $2.13 per share, with revenue ranging from $699 million to $701 million.

BlackLine shares have decreased 6.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $56.82, a drop of 3% in the last 12 months.

