BKV: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — BKV Corp. (BKV) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $76.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 50 cents per share.

The natural gas producer posted revenue of $277.9 million in the period.

BKV shares have increased nearly 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 30% in the last 12 months.

