BJ’s: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $152.1 million.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.16 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The wholesale membership warehouse operator posted revenue of $5.35 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

BJ’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.30 to $4.40 per share.

BJ’s shares have risen slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased nearly 6% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BJ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BJ

