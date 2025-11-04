Bioventus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Bioventus Inc. (BVS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $3.2 million,…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Bioventus Inc. (BVS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $3.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $138.7 million in the period.

Bioventus expects full-year earnings in the range of 64 cents to 68 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $560 million to $570 million.

Bioventus shares have declined 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 52% in the last 12 months.

