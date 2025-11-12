Bioceres Crop: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.4…

ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rosario, Argentina-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The company posted revenue of $77.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.87. A year ago, they were trading at $6.66.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BIOX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BIOX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.