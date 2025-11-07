Big Rock: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BRBMF) on Friday reported a loss of $71,000…

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The craft beer maker posted revenue of $11.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company’s shares hit 63 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 87 cents.

