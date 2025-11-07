BGSF: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — BGSF, Inc. (BGSF) on Friday reported a loss of $5.8 million in…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — BGSF, Inc. (BGSF) on Friday reported a loss of $5.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 28 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $26.9 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $3.27. A year ago, they were trading at $7.70.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BGSF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BGSF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.