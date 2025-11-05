B&G Foods: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $19.1…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $19.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 15 cents per share.

The food producer posted revenue of $439.3 million in the period.

B&G Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of 50 cents to 58 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.82 billion to $1.84 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3.98. A year ago, they were trading at $8.82.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BGS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.