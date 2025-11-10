Beyond Meat: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) on Monday reported a loss of…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) on Monday reported a loss of $110.7 million in its third quarter.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.44 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The plant-based meat company posted revenue of $70.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Beyond Meat said it expects revenue in the range of $60 million to $65 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $1.34. A year ago, they were trading at $5.37.

