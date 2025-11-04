Benchmark: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $14.3…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $14.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 62 cents per share.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $680.7 million in the period.

Benchmark shares have declined slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $43, a fall of roughly 5% in the last 12 months.

