BCP Investment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BCP Investment Corp. (BCIC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $23.6…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BCP Investment Corp. (BCIC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $23.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.86. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 70 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $18.9 million in the period.

BCP Investment shares have dropped 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.90, a drop of 36% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCIC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.