Barrett: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $20.6…

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $20.6 million.

The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of 79 cents per share.

The human resources management company posted revenue of $318.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.32 billion.

Barrett shares have fallen slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $40.72, a rise of almost 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBSI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.