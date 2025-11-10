Bain Capital Specialty: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $18.7 million.
The Boston-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 45 cents per share.
The company posted revenue of $67.2 million in the period.
Bain Capital Specialty shares have decreased 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $13.93, a fall of 18% in the last 12 months.
