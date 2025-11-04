Babcock & Wilcox: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $35.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Akron, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 6 cents per share.

The power generation equipment company posted revenue of $149 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $3.74. A year ago, they were trading at $2.22.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BW

