B. Riley Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10 million in its first quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 50 cents per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $186.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RILY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RILY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.