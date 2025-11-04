Axon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $2.2…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $2.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.17 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.63 per share.

The maker of stun guns and body cameras posted revenue of $710.6 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $699.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Axon said it expects revenue in the range of $750 million to $755 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $2.74 billion.

Axon shares have risen 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $716.90, a climb of 66% in the last 12 months.

