Avanos Medical: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $1.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 22 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $177.8 million in the period.

Avanos Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of 85 cents to 95 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $690 million to $700 million.

Avanos Medical shares have fallen 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 41% in the last 12 months.

