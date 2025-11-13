Aurora Mobile: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Aurora Mobile Ltd. (JG) on Thursday reported a loss of $1,000 in…

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Aurora Mobile Ltd. (JG) on Thursday reported a loss of $1,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shenzhen, China-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 2 cents per share.

The provider of mobile data services posted revenue of $12.8 million in the period.

