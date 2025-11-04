Aura Minerals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — Aura Minerals Inc. (AUGO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income…

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — Aura Minerals Inc. (AUGO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $5.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Coconut Grove, Florida-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 84 cents per share.

The Canadian gold and copper production company posted revenue of $247.8 million in the period.

