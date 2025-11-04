AudioEye: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $554,000 in its…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $554,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tucson, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 19 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $10.2 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, AudioEye expects its per-share earnings to range from 21 cents to 23 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $10.5 million to $10.6 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

AudioEye expects full-year earnings in the range of 72 cents to 73 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $40.3 million to $40.4 million.

AudioEye shares have dropped slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $14.25, a decline of 34% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEYE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEYE

