Atlantic American: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Atlantic American Corp. (AAME) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $577,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 2 cents.

The insurance company posted revenue of $53.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company’s shares hit $3.12. A year ago, they were trading at $1.70.

