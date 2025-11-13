Aterian: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — Aterian, Inc. (ATER) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.3 million in…

SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — Aterian, Inc. (ATER) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Summit, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents.

The company posted revenue of $19 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 81 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.82.

