Atara Biotherapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its third quarter.

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $3.5 million in the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics shares have dropped almost 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed nearly 7% in the last 12 months.

