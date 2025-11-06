Assured Guaranty: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $105…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $105 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $2.18. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.57 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $207 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $206 million.

Assured Guaranty shares have declined slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $81.56, a decline of nearly 8% in the last 12 months.

