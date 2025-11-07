Associated Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Associated Capital Group Inc. (ACGP) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $15.6…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Associated Capital Group Inc. (ACGP) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $15.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 74 cents.

The asset manager posted revenue of $2.5 million in the period.

Associated Capital shares have climbed 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $37, a climb of 1% in the last 12 months.

