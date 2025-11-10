Assertio: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) on Monday reported third-quarter net income…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $11.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $49.5 million in the period.

Assertio expects full-year revenue in the range of $110 million to $112 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit 80 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 85 cents.

