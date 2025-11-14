Aspira: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWHL) on Friday reported a loss of $4.9…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWHL) on Friday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The diagnostic and bio-analytical company posted revenue of $2.3 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at 51 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 82 cents.

