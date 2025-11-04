Ashford Hospitality Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) on Tuesday reported a loss in a key measure…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) on Tuesday reported a loss in a key measure in its third quarter.

The Dallas-based real estate investment trust said it had a funds from operations loss of $17.6 million, or $2.85 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $69 million, or $11.35 per share.

The hotel owner posted revenue of $266.1 million in the period.

