Artivion: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Artivion, Inc. (AORT) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $6.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Kennesaw, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The biological medical device maker posted revenue of $113.4 million in the period.

Artivion expects full-year revenue in the range of $439 million to $445 million.

Artivion shares have risen 66% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $47.50, an increase of 61% in the last 12 months.

