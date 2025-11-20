Artificial Intelligence Stocks: The 10 Best AI Companies

Artificial intelligence, automation and robotics are disrupting virtually every industry. In recent years, the world has gotten a firsthand look…

Artificial intelligence, automation and robotics are disrupting virtually every industry. In recent years, the world has gotten a firsthand look at remarkable advances in AI technology, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT AI chatbot, Google’s Gemini AI model and DeepSeek’s AI assistant.

Whether it be machine learning, large language models, smart applications and appliances, digital assistants, synthetic media software or autonomous vehicles, companies that aren’t investing in AI products and services risk becoming obsolete. Countless companies stand to benefit from AI, but a handful of stocks have AI and automation as a central part of their businesses. Here are 10 of the best AI stocks to buy, according to Argus:

Stock Implied upside* Microsoft Corp. (ticker: MSFT) 30% Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) 22% Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) 14% Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) 50% Meta Platforms Inc. (META) 44% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM) 30% ASML Holding NV (ASML) 22% Adobe Inc. (ADBE) 60% International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) 17% Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) 46%

*From Nov. 20 close.

Microsoft Corp. (ticker: MSFT)

Microsoft has invested more than $13 billion in OpenAI and has integrated ChatGPT into its Bing search engine. Microsoft has also combined all its AI copilots into a single AI experience called Microsoft Copilot. In October, OpenAI completed a restructuring process that includes Microsoft taking a 27% ownership stake in OpenAI’s new public benefit corporation called OpenAI Group PBC. Analyst Joseph Bonner says Microsoft’s relationship with OpenAI, coupled with its other investments in AI technology and cloud services, position the company for impressive long-term growth. Argus has a “buy” rating and $620 price target for MSFT stock, which closed at $478.43 on Nov. 20.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

High-end chipmaker Nvidia provides the massive processing power needed to run advanced AI applications. Nvidia has been one of the best-performing stocks in the entire market in recent years, and it’s largely due to the company’s AI exposure. In September, Nvidia announced a new AI infrastructure deal with the U.K. that includes scaling up U.K. factories by adding up to 120,000 Nvidia Blackwell graphics processing units. Analyst Jim Kelleher says Nvidia will benefit from a massive global AI factory buildout in coming years. Argus has a “buy” rating and $220 price target for NVDA stock, which closed at $180.64 on Nov. 20.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

Google and YouTube parent company Alphabet uses AI and automation in virtually every facet of its business, from ad pricing to content promotion to Gmail spam filters. Google launched its Bard AI chatbot in March 2023 and its Gemini general AI model in December 2023. In September, Google announced it was rolling out Gemini in its Chrome browsers on mobile devices and PCs, allowing Chrome users to ask Gemini for help with understanding websites, managing internet browsing or other tasks. Bonner says Google’s AI features are gaining traction. Argus has a “buy” rating and $330 price target for GOOGL stock, which closed at $289.45 on Nov. 20.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Amazon has integrated AI into every aspect of its business, including its targeted advertisements, its marketplace search and recommendation algorithms, and its Amazon Web Services. Amazon offers a range of AI and machine learning services to its AWS cloud customers, including advanced text analytics, automated code reviews and chatbots. In November, Amazon announced a $38 billion deal with OpenAI to provide the company access to AWS data center infrastructure. Kelleher says the long-term outlooks for both AWS and Amazon’s retail business are encouraging, particularly following the OpenAI deal. Argus has a “buy” rating and $325 price target for AMZN stock, which closed at $217.14 on Nov. 20.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Meta Platforms is a market leader in social media and online advertising and is the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and other platforms. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has invested aggressively in AI infrastructure and features for Meta’s platforms with the long-term goal of providing personal superintelligence for the company’s billions of users. In November, Meta announced a new initiative to invest $600 billion in U.S. AI infrastructure over the next three years. Bonner says Meta’s business will benefit tremendously from using AI technology in ad targeting. Argus has a “buy” rating and $850 price target for META stock, which closed at $589.15 on Nov. 20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is the world’s largest pure-play semiconductor foundry. Taiwan Semi manufactures all the advanced AI semiconductors for Nvidia and other AI chipmakers. In October, TSMC reported record profits and raised its full-year revenue growth guidance to the mid-30% range thanks to strong demand for AI chips. Kelleher says AI-driven growth in high-performance computing may still be in the early stages, suggesting Taiwan Semi’s impressive trajectory will continue heading into 2026. He says the company’s growth is also highly diversified, coming from all product markets and regions. Argus has a “buy” rating and $360 price target for TSM stock, which closed at $277.50 on Nov. 20.

ASML Holding NV (ASML)

ASML produces photolithography systems and other processing equipment used in semiconductor fabrication. ASML is the only major producer of the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment necessary to produce advanced AI chips. Taiwan Semiconductor and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (005930.KS) are two of ASML’s largest customers. In October, ASML said booming AI demand is supporting robust sales and record orders for its advanced chipmaking equipment, despite warning investors that revenue from China could decline significantly in 2026. Kelleher says AI and premium-tier device demand have helped ASML expand margins in 2025. Argus has a “buy” rating and $1,200 price target for ASML stock, which closed at $981.04 on Nov. 20.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE)

Adobe produces creative content software and other applications used for marketing and e-commerce. The company’s Firefly generative machine learning model is generating customer interest across Photoshop, Illustrator and other platforms. Adobe has also applied its Sensei AI and machine learning technology to its Adobe Analytics, Campaign and Target products. In August, Adobe announced the launch of Acrobat Studio, a new AI-powered platform aimed at combining Adobe Express content creation capabilities with PDF tools and agentic AI features. Bonner says Adobe has demonstrated impressive AI innovation. Argus has a “buy” rating and $500 price target for ADBE stock, which closed at $312.40 on Nov. 20.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

For years, IBM has been developing ways to adapt its AI supercomputer Watson to revolutionize health care, finance, law and academia. IBM’s portfolio of Watson AI solutions includes applications to improve customer service, automate workflow processes and predict outcomes. IBM’s Watson Studio even helps enterprise customers build AI applications. In October, IBM announced a strategic partnership with AI research lab Anthropic that includes IBM integrating Anthropic’s Claude large language model family into IBM software. Kelleher says generative AI and hybrid cloud have been key growth drivers for IBM. Argus has a “buy” rating and $340 price target for IBM stock, which closed at $290.40 on Nov. 20.

Arista Networks Inc. (ANET)

Arista Networks supplies cloud networking solutions to internet companies, cloud services providers and enterprise data centers. Arista’s high-performance cloud networking solutions and high-throughput data center switches are necessary to provide the processing power required for intensive AI workloads. In October, Arista’s stock price took a hit when Nvidia announced that Oracle Corp. (ORCL), Meta Platforms and other Arista customers will be adopting Nvidia’s Spectrum-X ethernet networking products for their next-generation AI data centers. Nevertheless, Kelleher says Arista is experiencing AI-fueled cloud networking demand and is a top-tier cloud networking investment. Argus has a “buy” rating and $175 price target for ANET stock, which closed at $119.59 on Nov. 20.

