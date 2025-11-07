Array Digital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. (AD) on Friday reported a loss of $38.5 million in…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. (AD) on Friday reported a loss of $38.5 million in its third quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 97 cents per share.

The wireless telecommunications service provider posted revenue of $47.1 million in the period.

Array Digital shares have fallen 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 27% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.