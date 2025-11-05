ArcBest: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — ArcBest Corp. (ARCB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $39.3…

The Fort Smith, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $1.72 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.46 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The freight transportation and logistics company posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

ArcBest shares have fallen 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 29% in the last 12 months.

