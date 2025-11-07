Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Arcadia Biosciences: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Arcadia Biosciences: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 7, 2025, 5:04 PM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) on Friday reported earnings of $856,000 in its third quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 62 cents per share.

The agricultural biotechnology trait company posted revenue of $1.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RKDA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RKDA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up