Aramark: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aramark Holdings Corp. (ARMK) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $87.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 64 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The provider of food, facilities and uniform services posted revenue of $5.05 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.16 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $326.4 million, or $1.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.51 billion.

Aramark shares have increased almost 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased roughly 2% in the last 12 months.

