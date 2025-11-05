Aquestive Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, N.J. (AP) — WARREN, N.J. (AP) — Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.4 million…

WARREN, N.J. (AP) — Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.4 million in its third quarter.

The Warren, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $12.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.4 million.

Aquestive Therapeutics shares have increased 69% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6, an increase of 26% in the last 12 months.

