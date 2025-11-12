Aqua Metals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.1 million…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of $2.19.

Aqua Metals shares have decreased 70% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.61, a fall of 63% in the last 12 months.

