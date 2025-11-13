Live Radio
Aptose Biosciences: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 13, 2025, 5:19 PM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTOF) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of $2.01.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.42. A year ago, they were trading at $11.42.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

