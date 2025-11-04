AP Race Call: Democrat Mikie Sherrill elected NJ governor over Trump-backed Jack Ciattarelli

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill was elected New Jersey governor on Tuesday over Republican Jack Ciattarelli, who was…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill was elected New Jersey governor on Tuesday over Republican Jack Ciattarelli, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Sherrill will succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, marking the first time since 1961 that one party has won three consecutive terms in the New Jersey governor’s mansion.

The race was closely watched as a potential bellwether for the 2026 midterms.

Sherrill, a Navy veteran who represented a northern New Jersey district in the U.S. House for four terms, will be the state’s second female governor. The Associated Press declared Sherrill the winner at 9:22 p.m. EST.

